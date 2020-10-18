18 COVID cases, two deaths in local parishes over two days

Eighteen new COVID-19 cases and two deaths were reported in three local parishes for the 48 hours ending at midday Sunday, according to the Louisiana Office of Public Health.

Four new cases were reported for St. Mary, where the number of cases since the pandemic began is now 1,994.

Ten cases were reported for St. Martin, where the total is now 2,152.

Four cases were reported in Assumption, where a total of 784 cases have been recorded.

There was one new fatality in St. Mary and another in St. Martin.

The death tolls for the three parishes are now 84 in St. Mary, 62 in St. Martin and 24 in Assumption.

Statewide:

--1,125 new cases for the two days make the total 175,781.

--20 new deaths raise the toll to 5,527.

--7 fewer COVID-positive people are in hospitals for a total of 550.

--The number of people on ventilators remains at 60.