18 confirmed COVID-19 cases, no fatalities in local parishes

Eighteen new confirmed COVID-19 cases, 10 of them in St. Mary, were reported in three local parishes for the 24 hours ending at midday Monday. The Louisiana Office of Public Health reported no new COVID-related deaths locally.

The 10 St. Mary cases raise the parish's pandemic total to 3,377 confirmed with 828 probable.

St. Martin has four new confirmed cases for a total of 4,458 confirmed and 418 probable.

Assumption also has four new cases for a total of 1,540 confirmed with 565 probable.

The number of local fatalities remains at 109 confirmed with 13 probable in St. Mary, 102 confirmed with 10 probable in St. Martin and 29 confirmed with five probable in Assumption.

Statewide:

--515 new cases raise the pandemic total to 372,843 confirmed with 61,446 probable.

--10 newly reported deaths raise the toll to 9,044 confirmed with 714 probable.

--2 more COVID-positive people are in Louisiana hospitals for a total of 534.

--3 more people are on ventilators for a total of 78.