17 new COVID cases in St. Martin, Assumption; one death in St. Martin

Fifteen new COVID-19 cases and one death were reported at midday Wednesday for St. Martin Parish by the Louisiana Office of Public Health.

The new cases raise St. Martin's total since the pandemic began to 2,230. The death reported Wednesday was the parish's 64th.

No new cases were reported for St. Mary, where the pandemic case count remains at 2,021. The death toll here stays at 86.

Assumption had two new cases Wednesday for a total of 801. Twenty-four COVID-related deaths have occurred in Assumption.

Statewide:

--503 new cases raised the pandemic total to 181,443.

--10 new deaths raised the toll to 5,676.

--13 more COVID-positive people were hospitalized for a total of 613.

--11 fewer people were on ventilators for a total of 80.