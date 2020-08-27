16 new COVID cases, one death in three parishes Thursday

With testing hampered by preparations for two potential hurricanes, 16 new COVID-19 cases were reported in three local parishes for the 24 hours ending at midday Thursday, according to the Louisiana Office of Public Health. One death was reported in St. Mary.

St. Mary had nine new cases Thursday, raising the total since the pandemic began to 1,746. The fatality reported Thursday raised the toll to 68.

St. Martin had two new cases for a total of 1,922, and five new Assumption cases raised the total to 654 there.

Fifty-five St. Martin deaths have been reported as COVID-related, and Assumption has had 22 deaths.

Statewide:

--723 news cases raised the pandemic total to 145,637.

--23 deaths make the toll 4,711.

--38 fewer COVID-positive are in hospitals, dropping the total to 876.

--3 fewer people are on ventilators for a total of 145.