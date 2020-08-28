16 new COVID cases, one death in three local parishes

Eight new COVID-19 cases each in St. Mary and St. Martin and one St. Martin death were reported in the 24 hours ending at midday Friday by the Louisiana Office of Public Health.

Assumption Parish's total was adjusted downward by one to 653. The death toll there remains 22.

St. Mary Parish's eight new cases raise the total since the pandemic began to 1,754. Sixty-eight St. Mary people have died from COVID-related causes.

Eight new St. Martin cases raised the total to 1,930. The newly reported death was the parish's 56th.

Statewide:

--627 new cases bring the pandemic total since 146,243.

--30 new deaths make the toll 4,741.

--24 more COVID-positive patients are in hospitals for a total of 900.

--4 fewer people are on ventilators, bringing the total down to 141.