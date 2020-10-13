16 COVID cases, no deaths in local parishes

Sixteen new COVID-19 cases were reported at midday Tuesday for St. Mary and St. Martin parishes by the Louisiana Office of Public Health. No new fatalities were reported locally.

Seven new COVID-19 cases in St. Mary raise the total to 1,979 since the pandemic began.

Nine new cases were reported in St. Martin, where the pandemic case total is now 2,140.

Assumption's case count was adjusted downward by two to 774.

The death tolls remain the same: 81 in St. Mary, 61 in St. Martin and 24 in Assumption:

Statewide:

--653 new cases raise the pandemic case count to 172,801.

--10 newly reported deaths raise the toll to 5,486.

--4 fewer COVID-positive people were in hospitals for a total of 573.

--2 fewer people are on ventilators for a total of 68.