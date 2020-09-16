15 new COVID cases, one death in three parishes

Fifteen new COVID-19 cases, 12 of them in St. Mary, were reported in three local parishes Wednesday by the Louisiana Office of Public Health. One death was reported for St. Martin.

The 12 new cases raised St. Mary's total since the pandemic began to 1,857.

St. Martin had two new cases for a total of 2,053. The death reported Wednesday was the parish's 60th.

Assumption had one new case for a total of 735.

St. Mary's death count remained at 75, Assumption's at 24.

Statewide:

--508 new cases raised the pandemic total to 158,826.

--18 newly reported deaths raised the statewide toll to 5,126.

--1 more COVID-positive patient was hospitalized for a total of 678.

--8 more people were on ventilators Wednesday for a total of 107.