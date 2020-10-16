15 new COVID cases, no deaths in three local parishes

Fifteen new COVID-19 cases were reported in three local parishes at midday Friday by the Louisiana Office of Public Health. No new fatalities were reported.

Five new cases in St. Mary raised the pandemic case count to 1,990.

St. Martin has 10 new cases for a total of 2,152.

Assumption had no new cases Friday.

The death tolls remain at 83 for St. Mary, 61 for St. Martin and 24 for Assumption.

Statewide:

--863 new cases raise the state total to 174,638.

--20 newly reported fatalities raise the pandemic toll to 5,527.

--9 fewer COVID-positive people are in hospitals for a total of 557.

--The number of people on ventilators fell by one to 60.