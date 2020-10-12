14 new COVID cases, one death since Friday in local parishes

Fourteen new COVID-19 cases and one death were reported between midday Friday and midday Monday in St. Mary and Assumption parishes. St. Martin's case count was adjusted downward by one.

St. Mary had 10 new COVID-19 cases in the three days, raising its total since the pandemic began to 1,972. The one death reported for St. Mary raised the toll here to 81.

Assumption had four new cases for a total of 776.

St. Martin's case count was reduced by one to 2,131.

Twenty-four Assumption people have died of COVID-related causes during the pandemic, and 61 have died in St. Martin.

Statewide since Friday:

--1,241 new cases raised the total to 172,119.

--34 newly reported deaths raised the toll to 5,476.

--5 fewer COVID-positive people are in hospitals for a total of 577.

--8 fewer people are on ventilators for a total of 70.