14 new COVID-19 cases, another death in 3-parish region

Fourteen new positive tests for COVID-19 were reported at noon Thursday for St. Mary, St. Martin and Assumption parishes, according to the Louisiana Office of Public Health.

Another COVID-19-related death was reported in St. Martin between noon Wednesday and noon Thursday, bringing the three-parish death toll to 43.

--In St. Mary, another six COVID-19 positives brought the total to 191 after 1,064 tests. The death toll remained at 20.

--In St. Martin, four more positives raised the total to 232 after 1,788 tests. The death reported Thursday brings the parish total to 17.

--In Assumption, four more positives brought the total to 182 after 739 tests. The death toll remains at six.

Statewide:

--341 new positives bring the total to 28,001.

--60 deaths were reported Thursday, raising the state total to 1,862.

--Hospitalizations fell by 28 to 1,601.

--The number of patients on ventilators fell 13 to 231.