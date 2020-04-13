14 more COVID-19 cases reported in St. Mary

Fourteen more COVID-19 cases were reported by the Louisiana Office of Public Health at noon Monday.

The death toll remains at two. The number of tests is now 474.

In St. Martin, another 15 positive tests bring the total to 162 after 539 tests. A total of eight people have died.

Assumption has four new cases for a total of 120 after 158 tests. One person has died in Assumption.

Statewide, the trend toward a relatively low number of new positives and hospitalizations and a relatively high number of deaths continues.

The state reported 421 new positives, bring the total to 21,016 after about 108,000 tests. Hospitals are treating 2,135 COVID-19 patients, up 51 from Sunday. Of those, 461, up three from Sunday, are on ventilators.

Another 44 deaths were recorded, bringing the total to 884.

Gov. John Bel Edwards will have a live-streamed update this afternoon after he tours storm damage in north Louisiana. You can find a link on our Facebook page.