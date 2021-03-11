14 COVID cases, one fatality in local parishes

Fourteen confirmed COVID-19 cases, 10 of them in St. Mary, were reported for three local parishes in the 24 hours ending at midday Thursday. St. Martin had one confirmed COVID-related fatality, according to the Louisiana Office of Public Health.

The 10 new confirmed cases raise St. Mary's pandemic total to 3,391 confirmed with 843 probable.

St. Martin's case count was adjusted downward by six, reducing its count to 4,461 with 422 probable. The confirmed COVID fatality was the parish's 103rd with 11 probable.

Assumption has four new confirmed cases for a total of 1,544 confirmed with 567 probable.

The death tolls remain at 109 confirmed with 14 probable in St. Mary and 29 with five probable in Assumption.

Statewide:

--441 new cases raise the pandemic total to 373,972 confirmed with 61,963 probable.

--16 newly reported fatalities raise the toll to 9,094 confirmed with 734 probable.

--16 fewer COVID-positive people are in Louisiana hospitals, lowering the total to 514.

--5 fewer people are on ventilators for a total of 64.