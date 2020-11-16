14 confirmed COVID-19 cases in local parishes

Another 14 confirmed COVID-19 cases were reported at midday Monday in St. Mary, St. Martin and Assumption.

No new local fatalities were reported. Statewide, hospitalizations and ventilator use were up sharply.

St. Mary has three new confirmed cases for a total of 2,140 since the pandemic began. Another 66 antigen tests returned positive results, and are listed as probable.

St. Martin has nine new confirmed cases for a a total of 2,431, and another 21 probable cases.

Assumption has two new cases for a total of 881, plus 33 probable cases.

The confirmed death tolls remain at 89 in St. Mary, 65 in St. Martin and 24 in Assumption.

Statewide:

--547 confirmed cases Monday raise the pandemic toll to 197,467. Another 7,592 tests are rated as probable.

--7 new fatalities raised the total to 5,902. Another 237 deaths are listed as probably COVID-related.

--65 more COVID-positive people were hospitalized in Monday's report for a total of 818.

--23 more people are on ventilators for a total of 81.