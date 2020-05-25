13 COVID cases, no new deaths in three local parishes

Thirteen new COVID-19 cases and no new deaths were reported Monday in St. Mary, St. Martin and Assumption.

The Louisiana Office of Public Health said it has fixed the server problems that prevented reporting of some commercial lab results Saturday and Sunday, which may account for a new case count higher than average in recent weeks.

Seven new cases were reported in St. Mary, where 302 people have now tested positive after nearly 2,900 tests. The number of deaths remains at 29.

One new case in St. Martin raised the total to 289 after 2,900 tests. Twenty-two people have died there.

In Assumption, five new cases make the total 243 after 1,900 tests. The death toll in Assumption stayed at 12.

Statewide:

--640 new cases raised the total to 37,809 after more than 331,000 tests.

--18 new deaths were reported for a statewide total of 2,585.

--34 new hospitalizations raised the total to 847.

--The number of people on ventilators remains at 102.