13 COVID cases, no deaths in Wednesday report

Thirteen new COVID-19 cases were reported Wednesday in three local parishes. But no deaths were reported in the local area.

In St. Mary, five new cases raised the total since the pandemic began to 1,773. Seventy St. Mary people have died of COVID-related causes.

St. Martin had seven new cases Wednesday for a total of 1,982 with 57 deaths.

Assumption had one new case for a total of 670 with 22 deaths.

Statewide:

--972 new cases raised the pandemic total to 149,838.

--20 new deaths lifted the toll to to 4,841.

--37 fewer people are in hospitals for a total of 873.

--4 more people are on ventilators for a total of 132.