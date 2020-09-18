12 new COVID cases, one death Friday

The Louisiana Office of Public Health reported 12 new COVID-19 cases and one St. Mary death in three local parishes for the 24 hours leading to midday Friday.

St. Mary has four new cases for a total of 1,865 since the pandemic began. The death reported Friday was the parish's 76th.

Three new cases raised St. Martin's total to 2,062.

Assumption's five new cases raised that parish's total to 740.

St. Martin's death toll remains at 60, Assumption's at 24.

Statewide:

--976 new cases give Louisiana a pandemic total of 160,283.

--29 deaths raised the toll to 5,172.

--16 fewer COVID-positive people are in hospitals for a total of 647.

--2 fewer people are on ventilators, lowering that total to 104.