12 new COVID cases in Assumption and St. Martin

Seven new COVID-19 cases in St. Martin and five in Assumption were reported at midday Friday, while St. Mary's case count was lowered by one.

St. Mary now has a pandemic case count 2,026.

St. Martin's seven new cases raise the parish's total to 2,237.

Assumption now has had a total of 802 COVID cases.

No new local fatalities were reported Friday, so the death tolls remain 86 in St. Mary, 64 in St. Martin and 24 in Assumption,.

Statewide:

--434 new cases raise the pandemic total to 182,270.

--11 new fatalities raise the toll to 5,705.

The OPH said problems related to Hurricane Zeta prevented reporting of new hospitalization and ventilator statistics. On Thursday, 612 COVID-positive people were in hospitals and 79 of them were on ventilators.