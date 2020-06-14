12 new COVID cases, 1 death in three parishes

Twelve new COVID-19 cases were reported in three local parishes for the period from noon Saturday to noon Sunday. One new death was reported in St. Martin.

Six new cases were reported in Assumption for a total of 269. Fourteen deaths have been reported in Assumption.

Three news cases made St. Mary's total 356. Thirty-three deaths have been reported in St. Mary.

One new death was reported in St. Martin Sunday along with three new cases. The parish now has had 343 cases and 27 deaths.

Statewide:

--336 new cases raised the total to 46,619.

--10 people died, pushing the death toll to 2,901.

--14 more people were hospitalized for a total of 556.

--The number of people on ventilators remained at 76.