12 new COVID-19 cases in local parishes Friday and Saturday

Twelve new COVID-19 cases in St. Mary, St. Martin and Assumption were reported Saturday for the previous 48 hours. The Louisiana Office of Public Health says the network problems that prevented new cases and hospitalizations from being reported Friday have been repaired, so the numbers reflect the period from noon Thursday to noon Saturday.

But the death totals had been updated Friday, so Saturday's numbers there reflect only the Friday-Saturday period. Only one local death was reported, the 30th in St. Mary.

Also in St. Mary, eight new cases in the two days raised the total to 317 after 3,100 tests.

In St. Martin, one new case was reported Thursday-Saturday, bringing the total there to 294 after 3,000 tests. The death toll there stays at 23.

In Assumption, three new cases in the two days make the total 251 after 2,200 tests. Fourteen Assumption people have died.

Statewide:

--775 new cases were reported for the two days, raising the total to 39,577 after 368,000 tests.

--19 people died Friday-Saturday for a total of 2,680.

--The number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 dropped by 87 over the two days for a total of 761.

--16 fewer people are on ventilators, lowering the total to 84.