12 new confirmed COVID cases, one probable fatality in local parishes

St. Martin accounted for nine of the 12 newly reported confirmed COVID cases in three local parishes in the report for the 24 hours ending at midday Wednesday. St. Martin also has one new fatality listed as probably COVID-related, according to the Louisiana Office of Public Health.

The nine confirmed cases raise St. Martin's pandemic total to 4,467 confirmed with 422 probable. The death toll is now 102 confirmed with 11 probable.

St. Mary has three new cases for a pandemic total of 3,381 confirmed with 837 probable.

Assumption's case count was adjusted downward by two to 1,540 confirmed with 567 probable.

St. Mary has recorded 109 confirmed deaths with 14 probable. Assumption has had 29 confirmed COVID fatalities with five probable.

Statewide:

--577 new cases raise the pandemic total to 373,644 confirmed and 61,870 probable.

--43 new fatalities raise the toll to 9,084 confirmed and 728 probable.

--13 fewer COVID-positive people are in hospitals for a total of 530.

--6 fewer people are on ventilators for a total of 69.