12 more COVID cases, two deaths in local parishes

A dozen new COVID-19 cases and two more deaths in St. Mary, St. Martin and Assumption were reported in the day leading up to noon Thursday, according to the Louisiana Office of Public Health.

--In St. Mary, seven new COVID-19 positives make the total 222 after 1,401 tests. The death toll remains at 24, although 25 deaths have been reported locally.

--In St. Martin, one additional death brings the total to 20. Two new positives make that total 254 after 2,120 tests.

--In Assumption, the ninth COVID-19 death was announced Thursday. Three more positives raised the total to 206 after 1,003 tests.

Statewide:

--253 new cases raised the total to 30,642 after about 200,000 tests.

--Another 41 deaths were reported Thursday for a total of 2,135.

--The number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 dropped by 33 to 1,432.

--The number of people on ventilators rose by two to 180.