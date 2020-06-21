11 new COVID-19 cases, no deaths reported Sunday

Six new COVID-19 cases were reported in St. Mary and five in St. Martin in Sunday's midday Office of Health statistics.

No new deaths were reported for those parishes or Assumption, which had no new cases.

The six St. Mary cases raised the number of positives tests to 384 with 35 deaths.

St. Martin ended a week of unusually high numbers of new cases with a more average total of five Sunday, raising the parish total to 514. Twenty-eight St. Martin people have died.

Assumption's numbers remained at 327 cases and 14 deaths.

Statewide:

--420 new cases raised the total to 49,4778.

--1 new death raised that total to 2,993.

--15 more people were hospitalized for a total of 589.

--4 fewer people, a total of 69, are on ventilators.