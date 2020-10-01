10 new COVID cases, no death in local parishes

Ten new COVID-19 cases were reported in the three local parishes for the 24 hours ending at midday Thursday, the Louisiana Office of Public Health said.

Nine new cases in St. Mary raised the parish's total since the pandemic began to 1,943.

Assumption had one new case for a total of 765.

St. Martin's pandemic case count was adjusted downward by three to 2,103.

No local deaths were reported, so the death toll remains at 77 in St. Mary, 61 in St. Martin and 24 in Assumption.

Statewide:

--608 new cases make the pandemic total 166,584.

--8 new deaths make the total 5,329.

--19 fewer COVID-positive people were hospitalized, so the total is now 534.

--4 fewer people are on ventilators for a total of 75.