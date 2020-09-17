10 new cases, no deaths in three parishes Thursday

The midday Thursday report from the Louisiana Office of Public Health had 10 new cases and no deaths in three local parishes.

St. Mary had four new cases for a pandemic total of 1,861.

Six St. Martin cases raised the total to 2,059.

Assumption had no new cases, so its pandemic count stayed at 735.

The parish death tolls remain at 75 in St. Mary, 60 in St. Martin and 24 in Assumption.

Statewide:

--500 new cases raised the pandemic total to 159,304.

--17 deaths raised the toll to 5,143.

--15 fewer COVID-positive people are in hospitals for a total of 663.

--The number of people on ventilators fell by one to 106.