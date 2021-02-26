More rental assistance headed to Louisiana

FRANKLIN — Low-income people and the long-term unemployed will soon be able to apply for help with past-due and future rent under a federal program administered by the state.

In his report Wednesday to the St. Mary Parish Council, Chief Administrative Officer Henry C. “Bo” LaGrange said Louisiana will receive another $309 million for rental assistance under coronavirus relief legislation passed by Congress in December.

The program will be administered by the Louisiana Housing Corp. and the Office of Community Development. Money will be allocated for each parish.

The people who will be eligible for the assistance are those with household incomes of less than 50% of the area’s median household income or those who have been unemployed for 90 days.

St. Mary’s 2019 median household income, the value that separates the top half of households from the bottom half, was $40,485, according to the U.S. Census Bureau.

The process for applications is expected to roll out next month, LaGrange told the council.

“Our assistance will be needed in helping spread the word to ensure those in greatest need and with the greatest risk of homelessness are reached,” LaGrange wrote.

LaGrange also reported that the same federal legislation makes $13,000 available for operational costs since Jan. 20 at Harry P. Williams Memorial Airport near Patterson.

Also Wednesday:

—The council passed a resolution of respect for Barry Broussard, a St. Mary Levee District board member from Berwick who died Jan. 11. Broussard, a Vietnam veteran, served on the Levee District and Wax Lake East Drainage District boards for 13 years.

The resolution praised Broussard for his “dedication and distinguished service to the Citizens of St. Mary Parish.”

—The council heard that appointing a successor to Broussard on the Levee District board will have to wait.

State law says the new board member must be appointed by the governor from a list of three names submitted by the Parish Council.

So far, only one applicant, Andrew V. Mancuso, has come forward.

—The council accepted the resignation of Orlando Bank from the Recreation District No. 2 board effective Feb. 15.

—The council passed a resolution authorizing Parish President David Hanagriff to issue a certificate of substantial completion for a runway remarking project at Harry P. Williams Memorial Airport.