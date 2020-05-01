676 St. Mary people file jobless claims in a week

Another 676 St. Mary people filed initial claims for unemployment benefits during the week ending April 25, the Louisiana Workforce Commission reported.

Statewide, 66,168 people filed initial claims.

The St. Mary total last week was down from 903 the week before.

Since the week ending March 21, when the first major anti-COVID-19 orders took effect, 4,557 St. Mary people have filed initial claims.

In St. Martin, another 667 people filed claims last week for a total of 4,646 since the pandemic reached Louisiana.

And in Assumption, 266 people filed claims last week for a total of 2,053 since the week ending March 21.