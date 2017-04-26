Louisiana Politics: Republicans push to break open state's dedicated funds logjam

Should the Legislature unlock the state’s dedicated funds to free up more money for the budget?

An affirmative answer is one of the war cries coming from Republicans in the House and Senate this session.

These are funds that, for one reason or another, were given special protections by the Legislature over the years, which means the money they’re holding cannot be accessed by lawmakers and used on other needs.

It’s a perennial topic at the Capitol — as universities and hospitals have seen their budgets cut, lawmakers have been barred from dipping into a variety of protected funds that could have helped ease the pain.

Debating the importance of these protections will once again be an issue as lawmakers continue with their regular session that adjourns on June 8.

To be certain, extra cash is exactly what Gov. John Bel Edwards is calling for, although he has taken no firm stance on whether dedicated funds should be unlocked.

The governor’s executive budget has $440 million in needs that are not yet fully funded and there’s an additional $1.3 billion in temporary taxes that expire in 2018.

That’s why some lawmakers contend that this latest incarnation of the dedicated funds debate will bring with it some urgency.

To better understand the issue, here’s a look at the four categories of dedicated funds that some lawmakers want to open up:

— There are 19 constitutionally-dedicated funds holding $2.5 billion in appropriations this fiscal year, according to information provided by the House Appropriations Committee. The TOPS Scholarship Fund and the Artificial Reef Fund are two examples.

— There are also 124 statutorily-dedicated funds from special revenue sources such as fees and licenses holding $664 million. You can find the Boll Weevil Eradication Fund and the Concealed Handgun Permit Fund in this category.

— Plus there another 97 statutory funds for “local support,” including sales tax dedications, holding $70 million. These are largely local funds, like the East Baton Rouge Parish Community Improvement Fund and the Lake Charles Civic Center Fund.

— Finally there are 42 statutory funds for agency and department support holding $716 million, which is money that would otherwise be a part of the state general fund. The Tobacco Settlement Enforcement Fund, Louisiana State Police Salary Fund and Fireman Training Fund are all examples.

There are also a flowchart and graph that offer a broader view of how the funds are organized.

You can review each and every one of these funds, and their totals, on the LaPolitics website. There are links to thosw items on this column at StMaryNow.com.

In terms of related policy pushes this session, House conservatives are looking with interest across Memorial Hall to Sen. Sharon Hewitt, R-Slidell, who has SB 226 to eliminate a number of different funds — none of them constitutional.

Hewitt’s proposal uses criteria that the Legislature’s Joint Budget Committee is supposed to be applying during regular fund reviews.

Those reviews, however, have not been taking place, said Hewitt.

Some lawmakers are already expressing support for the approach, especially compared to across-the-board reductions or eliminations.

“We cannot keep doing the things that we are doing now and it’s time for us to helicopter up and look at the big picture,” Hewitt said.“We need to be willing to un-dedicate these funds and put all of the money on the table and then let the administration and Legislate prioritize spending.”

Her legislation has been assigned to the Senate Finance Committee but a hearing has not yet been scheduled.

Staying on topic, here are a few related bills worth keeping an eye on:

— HB 236 by Rep. Rob Shadoin, R-Ruston, is a constitutional amendment that goes after the constitutionally dedicated funds.

— HB 458 by Rep. Beryl Amedee, R-Houma, eliminates a handful of certain statutory dedications, but doesn’t go as far as Hewitt’s proposal.

— HB 588 by Rep. Jay Morris, R-Monroe, seeks to reduce by 50 percent the revenue dedications in certain funds.

Conservative group

targets lawmakers

Direct mail pieces started hitting the House districts of six Ways and Means Committee members during the first week of the regular session. Last week digital ads surfaced as well.

Underwritten by Americans For Prosperity, a conservative advocacy group, the mailers focused on opposing a gas tax increase and the addition of new services to the state sales tax base.

The mailed included language that asked voters to contact their legislators and to tell them to “Say no to Gov. Edwards’ tax hike.”

The mailers also featured photographs of the governor and the individual lawmakers targeted.

So far the mailers have dropped in the districts of Chairman Neil Abramson, D-New Orleans, and Reps. Julie Stokes, R-Metairie; Paula Davis, R-Baton Rouge; Clay Schexnayder, R-Gonzales; Stephen Dwight, R-Lake Charles; and Mike Huval, R-Breaux Bridge.

“This is part of a larger strategy to educate citizens on policies being considered by their legislators and to give them the information needed to contact their representatives to make their voices heard,” said AFP state director John Kay.

“It is our stance that the governor’s tax proposals are nothing more than the latest version of his tax and spend song and dance. We believe that tax and budget reform are in order and his office has presented nothing of the sort.”

Political history:

Remembering Iberville

Next week (May 3) marks the 318th anniversary of a 38-year-old soldier and explorer named Iberville setting sail into the Gulf of Mexico with the seed of an idea for a new French colony.

It would eventually come to be called Louisiana.

Having explored the Mississippi River and established Fort Maurepas — now Ocean Springs — Pierre Le Moyne d’Iberville failed to convince his superiors to immediately launch a full-scale colonization for the future Bayou State.

Iberville would go on to make two more expeditions in modern-day Louisiana, with the final one taking place in 1701, thus paving the way for a permanent French settlement.

Although his name is synonymous with Louisiana, Iberville never returned to the state he helped found.

In 1706, while leading exploration vessels through the Caribbean, he contracted yellow fever and died in Havana.

No one knows where Iberville was buried, but his legacy still lives on here in the names of one of our parishes, some of our schools and a couple of our streets.

They said it

“I’m pleased to announce I came in second.”

—Rep. Rob Shadoin, R-Ruston, speaking on the House floor, after the Rural Caucus voted in its new chairman

“Special sessions are getting expensive to absorb. We are going to have to lay off five Democrats.”

—Senate President John Alario, R-Westwego, discussing the legislative budget

For more Louisiana political news, visit www.LaPolitics.com or follow Jeremy Alford on Twitter @LaPoliticsNow.