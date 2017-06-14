Judicial races will pepper long fall ballot in Louisiana

With the possibility of elections for treasurer, the Public Service Commission and the state House all appearing on the Oct. 14 ballot, judicial enthusiasts are hoping voters don’t forget about the races already underway for those coveted robes and gavels.

There are roughly a half dozen or so high-profile judicial contests that will be voted on this fall around the state, all with the likelihood of placing new personalities on benches.

Right now there’s only one Court of Appeal race on the October ballot out of the Orleans portion of the 4th Circuit (1st District, Division B) to replace Judge Paul Bonin.

But another special election in the same circuit (for Division F) is expected to be added too.

The latter becomes vacant this summer when Judge Madeleine M. Landrieu steps down to lead Loyola’s law school. Running for his sister’s seat will be New Orleans attorney Martin Landrieu, who is also the brother of the mayor.

Among others rumored to be considering one of the two seats are Criminal Court Judge Robin Pittman and Criminal Court Judge Tracey Flemings-Davillier.

With Judge Jeff Cox moving to the Court of Appeal, a vacancy in the 26th Judicial District has political watchers in northwest Louisiana calculating the odds ahead of qualifying in July and the actual vote in the fall.

Lane Pittard, an assistant district attorney, has been running for a few months already and is ahead of the curve. Plus, historically, most every district judge elected in recent years in the 26th was an ADA.

Also being mentioned as a possibility is family law attorney Cynthia L. Carroll-Bridges.

With such a fast start, and institutional support starting to coalesce behind him, Pittard may be able to keep the developing field to a minimum.

The retirement of 18th Judicial District Court Judge James Best has produced a race in the New Roads area that is expected to stay very competitive. Of the three names out there so far, local officials suspect all of them have an equal chance of making it to a Nov. 18 runoff.

Steve Marionneaux certainly looks like a candidate. The cousin for former state Sen. Rob Marionneaux, he’s an assistant district attorney who has a turnkey campaign operation should he qualify.

Signs can already be seen around the district for Kevin Kimball, an assistant indigent defender. Like Marionneaux, his family name has deep roots in the region. He counts as a cousin former legislator Clyde Kimball, the husband to former Chief Justice Kitty Kimball.

There’s also Lonny Guidroz, an assistant district attorney who is said to be looking at the race. He’s well known in the False River area.

LaPolitics News Service will be reporting on other judicial races around the state in the coming weeks.

Adams eyed for seafood gig

Former Rep. Bryan Adams of Jefferson Parish left the Legislature last fall and transitioned into a new position as assistant state fire marshall. Now it looks like he could make another move.

Adams is said to be among the likely candidates being considered for the position of executive director of the Louisiana Seafood Promotion and Marketing Board.

Nominations will be made by the board this week and sent to Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser, who has the authority to hire someone and set the salary for the job.

Karen Profita vacated the post recently to take over as the new executive director of Audubon Louisiana.

No other names for the job have surfaced yet, but various stakeholders involved with the board and its mission say they’ve met with Adams or heard from him about the position.

Big changes in the House

Last week was a time of change for the Louisiana House of Representatives.

Rep. John Schroder, R-Covington, announced he was resigning from the lower chamber to focus on his bid for treasurer.

He even gave his farewell speech on the floor.

“Treat every penny like a dollar, save for a rainy day, everything is on the table when balancing the budget, and everyone should have skin in the game,” he told his soon-to-be former colleagues.

The ongoing special session has altered those plans, however, and Schroder plans to stay in his seat until the Legislature passes a budget.

Rep. Gene Reynolds, D-Minden, likewise made it known that he intends to back away from his gig as chair of the House Democratic Caucus.

“I’m not going anywhere!” he declared this week, adding he wants to remain in the House. “I just like working more behind the scenes.”

An internal election to replace Reynolds has not yet been scheduled.

Finally, after 30 years as the House chaplain, Pastor Ken Ward announced his exit on the floor on Tuesday as well.

They said it

“There is a something else after this something else.”

—Rep. Helena Moreno, D-New Orleans, trying to get to the next thing while being questioned on the House floor

“Your phone is so old it took my text a week to reach you.”

—Rep. Lance Harris, R-Alexandria, to Rep. Jim Morris, R-Oil City

For more Louisiana political news, visit www.LaPolitics.com or follow Jeremy Alford on Twitter @LaPoliticsNow.