Watson president, Landry CFO at Patterson State Bank

Bill Marin, Patterson State Bank board chairman and CEO, announced that the bank board recently elected Jason Watson as bank president and Blaze Landry as bank chief financial officer.

Watson replaces Pete Lipari who held the president position for 32 years. Lipari will now assume the title of president emeritus.

Landry replaces Watson, who held the CFO position since 2011.

Watson joined PSB in January 2000 as its controller and in 2005 was also named the bank’s security officer.

In 2009, he assumed the title of senior credit officer and oversaw the bank’s credit department. In 2011, he was promoted to bank CFO.

Watson graduated from LSU in Baton Rouge in 1995 with a Bachelor of Science in Accounting.

He also graduated from the Graduate School of Banking at LSU in 2005 and the Graduate School of Bank Investments and Financial Management from the University of South Carolina – Darla Moore School of Business Executive Education in 2012.

In addition, he earned the certified public accounting credential in Louisiana during 1999 and continues to hold that license.

He is a director on the St. Mary Parish Library Board of Control (2009-present) and serves as the treasurer of that board.

Watson is a member of the East St. Mary Kiwanis Club (1998-present) and has held the offices of board member, treasurer, vice president and president.

He is also a director for the St. Mary Parish Chamber of Commerce (2015-present) and currently serves as the chairman of that board.

He is a parishioner of St Joseph Catholic Church in Patterson and is a teacher with its youth education programs

Watson is married to Chontay R. Watson, has two children (Parker J. Watson and Abigail A. Watson) and resides in Berwick.

Blaze Landry began his career with Patterson State Bank in 2010. Prior to being named to his current role, Landry served eight years as the bank’s credit officer.

Prior to being named credit officer, he served two years as the bank’s credit analyst. Prior to joining the bank, Landry had brief stints in the corporate risk departments at two Fortune 500 companies.

Blaze received a Bachelor of Science in Finance from LSU.

He is a member of the Graduate School of Banking at Louisiana State University Class of 2016 and the Graduate School of Banking at the University of Wisconsin Financial Managers School Class of 2019.

He is active in the Financial Managers Society, the Atchafalaya Chapter of the American Petroleum Institute, the St. Mary Industrial Group and the St. Mary Chamber of Commerce.