Two from Morgan City win B.A.S.S. fishing event

A Morgan City High School duo won the Louisiana High School B.A.S.S. Nation Fishing 2020 Eastern Division Qualifier at Doiron’s Landing in Stephensville Saturday.

Peyton Grizzaffi and Robert Blanchard finished in the top spot with a five-fish haul weighing 17.01 pounds.

The duo’s catch was more than two pounds heavier than second-place finishers Shamar Pierre and Khristian Rousseve of West St. John. Pierre/Rousseve had a five-fish catch weighing 14.94 pounds, including the tournament’s largest bass, which weighed 5.28 pounds.

Grizzaffi/Blanchard and Pierre/Rousseve were among the top 10% (17 teams) who qualified for the 2021 Louisiana High School B.A.S.S. Nation State Championship, which will be held in the Morgan City area.

Walker High School won the overall team award at Saturday’s event.

Grizzaffi/Blanchard were the lone local team to qualify for state at Saturday’s event, but Morgan City had three other teams who placed, while Patterson and Central Catholic each had a team make the final standings.

Morgan City’s Ezra Patureau and Aiden Duck finished No. 62 with five fish weighing 6.95 pounds, while Patterson’s Logan Martin and Dylan Verret finished No. 71 with five fish totaling 6.58 pounds. Morgan City High School’s Cullin Liner and Jahiem Taylor finished No. 84 with three fish weighing 5.59 pounds, while Central Catholic’s Ethan Majewski and Zach Bennett finished No. 112 with a three-fish catch totaling 3.82 pounds. Morgan City’s Ethan Blanco and Jase Blanco finished No. 117 with three fish weighing 3.47 pounds.

The tournament had 169 participants, weighed 522 fish, released 499 (96%) of the fish, and the fish weighed a combined 932.86 pounds.

In Saturday’s junior bassmasters event, Central Catholic had three teams competing.

The duo of Piers Picou and Kollin Nelson had the top finish among the Eagles’ squads at No. 6 with three fish weighing 4.92 pounds, including a 2.33-pound bass fish.

Central Catholic’s Carley Hymel and Hayden Hymel finished No. 8 with a two-fish catch weighing 4.15 pounds, including a 2.95-pound bass fish, while the Eagles’ Zack Sons and Luke Gros finished No. 13. They caught one fish (a bass) weighing 1.47 pounds.

Lafourche Jr. Bassmasters team of Matthew Fontenot and Cole Billiot finished first with a five-fish catch weighing 9.58 pounds. Included in their haul was a 2.62 bass fish.

Nineteen teams participated in the junior event, 36 fish were weighed and released, and they had a combined weight of 58.82 pounds.