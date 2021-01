Three from Patterson make All-District First Team

Staff Report

The Patterson Lumberjacks had three first-team All-District 9-3A football team selections to lead the area’s picks.

Patterson had two first-team selections on defense, junior linebacker Lonnie Kinchen and senior defensive back Randan Paul, and one first-team offensive selection, junior wide receiver-tight end Kyler Paul.

The Lumberjacks had four athletes who earned second-team honors at five positions.

The group was led by senior Jose Rivera, who was an offensive selection as a place kicker, while he earned defensive honors as a punter.

Patterson had two more second-team selections on offense, junior utility pick Tylon Walton and sophomore lineman Destin Smith.

The Lumberjacks had an additional second-team defensive selection, senior return specialist Randan Paul.

Berwick had three second-team all-district selections — two on defense and one on offense.

Two seniors earned the defensive honors for Berwick as Dale Turner was selected on the line, while senior Zane Soileau is a linebacker.

Berwick had one second-team offensive selection, junior wide receiver Kaeden Thomas.

The Panthers had four honorable mention selections: sophomore running back Jaden Milton, senior defensive back Matthew Broussard, freshman defensive back Namon Bennet and sophomore wide receiver Zack Gonzales.

Patterson had one honorable mention selection: sophomore quarterback Caylon Davis.

St. James swept the MVP honors. Junior wide receiver-tight end Shazz Preston was the district’s Offensive Most Valuable Player, while two Wildcat seniors, defensive back Joel Cooper and defensive lineman Saivion Jones, were named co-district Defensive Most Valuable Players.

The district’s Coach of the Year honors were shared by Robert Valdez of St. James, Kyle Lasseigne of E.D. White and Brian Richardson of Donaldsonville.

Below is the complete all-district team.

First Team

Offense

Jaquon Jones, St. James, offensive line, Sr.; Donald Fleming, Lutcher, offensive line, Jr.; Caleb Hagan, E.D. White, offensive line, Sr.; Chase Zeringue, EDW, offensive line, Sr.; Christian Howard, Donaldsonville, offensive line, Sr.; Shazz Preston, SJ, wide receiver-tight end, Jr.; Jonathan Wilson, SJ, wide receiver-tight end, Sr.; Christian Hildenbrand, EDW, wide receiver-tight end, Sr.; Kyler Paul, Patterson, wide receiv-er-tight end, Jr.; Daniel Jupiter, SJ, running back, Jr.; Hunter Becnel, EDW, running back, Sr.; Ra’Suan Storks, LHS, running back, Sr.; Marquell Bergeron, SJ, quarterback, Jr.; Alec Mahler, SJ, place kicker, Jr.; Landon Brignac, EDW, place kicker; Rae’land Johnson, DHS, utility, Sr.; and D’Wanye Winfield, LHS, utility, So.

First Team

Defense

Saivion Jones, SJ, defensive line, Sr.; Jace Philip, SJ, defensive line, So.; Ty Cooper, LHS, defensive line, Jr.; Randell Oatis, DHS, defensive line, Sr.; Kaleb Brown, SJ, linebacker, Sr.; Tyrese Bartholomew, SJ, linebacker, Sr.; Holden Tabor, EDW, linebacker, Sr.; Lonnie Kinchen, PHS, linebacker, Jr.; Joel Cooper, SJ, defensive back, Sr.; J’Kory Ester, SJ, defensive back, Sr.; Ethan Lee, EDW, defensive back, Jr.; Randan Paul, PHS, defensive back, Sr.; Alec Mahler, SJ, punter, Jr.; Ke’Shawn Coleman, SJ, return specialist, Sr.; and Josh Collier, DHS, defensive flex, Sr.

Offensive MVP: Shazz Preston, SJ, wide receiver-tight end, Jr.

Defensive MVP: Joel Cooper, SJ, Sr.; and Saivion Jones, SJ, Sr.

Coach of the Year: Robert Valdez, SJ; Kyle Lasseigne, EDW; and Brian Richardson, DHS.

Second Team

Offense

Jamaul Hooker, SJ, offensive line, So.; Jace Philip, SJ, offensive line, So.; Brandon Boudwin, LHS, offensive line, Jr.; Semeij Scott, LHS, offensive line, Jr.; Destin Smith, PHS, offensive line, So.; Kaden Williams, SJ, wide receiver-tight end, So.; Kaeden Thomas, Berwick, wide receiver-tight end, Jr.; Daimar Robertson, DHS, wide receiver-tight end, Jr.; Jamarcus Miller, DHS, wide receiver-tight end, Jr.; Branton Vicknair, EDW, running back, Sr.; Rae’Land Johnson, DHS, running back, Sr.; William Gravois, EDW, running back, Jr.; Cailun Griggs, EDW, quarterback, Sr.; Jose Rivera, PHS, place kicker, Sr.; and Tylon Walton, PHS, utility, Jr.

Second Team

Defense

Trey Sternfels, EDW, defensive line, Sr.; Braxton Comeaux, EDW, defensive line, So.; Maliek Robinson, DHS, defensive line, Jr.; Dale Turner, BHS, defensive line, Sr.; Jamarcus Miller, DHS, linebacker, Jr.; Wardell Fourcell, DHS, linebacker, Sr.; Robert Kent, DHS, linebacker, So.; Zane Soileau, BHS, linebacker, Sr.; Matt Melancon, EDW, defensive back, So.; Ke’Shawn Coleman, SJ, defensive back, Sr.; Josh Collier, DHS, defensive back, Sr.; Daimar Robertson, DHS, defensive back, Jr.; Jose Rivera, PHS, punter, Sr.; Randan Paul, PHS, return specialist, Sr.; and Zach Templet, EDW, defen-sive flex, Sr.

Honorable Mention

BHS: Jaden Milton, running back, So.; Matthew Broussard, defensive back, Sr.; Namon Bennet, de-fensive back, Fr.; and Zack Gonzales, wide receiver, So.

DHS: Peyton Cargo, defensive line, Jr.; Ramone Brown, defensive line, Jr.; Reyien Oatis, defensive back, Fr.; Treyon Brown, quarterback, Jr.; Yahir Gutierrez, offensive line, Sr.; Randell Oatis, running back, Jr.; and Kavon Foster, tight end, Sr.

EDW: William Blouin, defensive line, Sr.; Aidan Clements, defensive line, So.; Ben Toups, defensive back, Sr.; Brandon Boudreaux, linebacker, Sr.; Peyton Andras, linebacker, Sr.; Jacob Guin, offensive line, So.; Riley Albert, offensive line, Jr.; Peyton Cavalier, offen-sive line, Sr.; Peyton Mcgoey, running back, Jr.

LHS: Noah Detillier, wide receiver, Jr.; Zack Poche, linebacker, Sr.; Kai Brown, linebacker, Fr.; Colin Roques, defensive line, Fr.; Robert Ursin, defensive back, Sr.; Carter Poche, defensive line, Jr.; Copeland Williams, defensive line, Jr.; Marty Riley, defensive back, Sr.; Donovan Arbuthnot, offensive line, So.; Jacob Rizzuto, tight end, Sr.; and Sam Scott, wide receiver, Jr.

PHS: Caylon Davis, quarterback, So.

SJ: Marquel Walker, running back, So.; Trayvonne Keller, wide receiver, Sr.; Kobe Brown, wide receiver, Fr.; Chase Roberts, offensive line, Sr.; Adam Baptiste, offensive line, Jr.; D’Shawn Jenkins, defensive line, So.; Carlos Price, defensive back, Sr.; and Tyrese Batiste, defensive back, Sr.