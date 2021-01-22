Three from Patterson get All-State honorable mention

The Patterson Lumberjacks had three athletes earn Louisiana Sports Writers Association Class 3A All-State honorable mention recognition.

Senior Randan Paul, a free safety, punt returner and kick returner; junior Kyler Paul, wide receiver, cornerback and kick returner; and junior linebacker Lonnie Kinchen earned the recognition on the squad, which was released by newspapers across the state.

In eight games this season, Randan Paul had 47 total tackles (33 solo and 14 assists), three interceptions that he returned for a combined 30 yards and one pass defended.

On special teams, he had 15 kickoff returns for 348 yards and three punt returns for 86 yards and one touchdown.

“Undoubtedly my field general,” is how Patterson coach Zach Lochard described Randan Paul.

“He is a student of the game,” Lochard added. “He is so passionate about his preparation, not only to football but basketball as well. When you need a guy to step up in a crucial moment, it is going to be him 100% of the time. I can’t say enough about his character and work ethic. He’s just a guy who brings it 100% every single day. He never takes a play or a day off.”

Randan Paul’s all-state honor comes after he was selected as a first-team All-District 9-3A pick as a defensive back and a second-team selection as a return specialist.

He has offers from Sterling College, an NAIA school in Kansas and Louisiana Christian Community College in Lafayette.

“He’s like a son to me,” Lochard said, noting they have created a relationship that will grow beyond his time at Patterson.

Kyler Paul finished his season with 47 receptions for 578 yards and four touchdowns. He added another rushing touchdown.

Among his defensive stats were one forced fumble and one fumble recovery, while on special teams, he had three returns for 48 yards.

“He’s just flat out one of the most dynamic players that I’ve ever had the privilege of coaching,” Lochard said. “He ran a 4.4 40 (yard dash) for me that was clocked by numerous coaches, and he really just is lightning in a bottle.”

Lochard said Kyler Paul is an “explosive skill player that can play on both sides of the ball.”

Prior to earning all-state honors, Kyler Paul earned first-team All-District 9-3A recognition at the wide receiver-tight end position.

Kinchen finished the season with 80 total tackles (56 solo and 24 assists). He had six tackles for loss, one sack, one hurry, one pass defended and one fumble recovery.

“Lonnie was the leader of our defense,” Lochard said. “He was the play caller. He was the middle linebacker of our defense. He is a strong football player.”

Kinchen’s all-state recognition comes after he earned first-team All-District 9-3A recognition as a linebacker.

Individual honors on the all-state team went to Union Parish sophomore running back Trey Holly, St. James senior defensive lineman Sai’vion Jones and Madison Prep’s Landry Williams. Holly is the Outstanding Offensive Player, Jones is the Outstanding Defensive Player and Williams is the Coach of the Year.

In addition to the Patterson trio, multiple other athletes from District 9-3A earned honorable mention honors. Honorees were as follows: Jonathan Wilson, Jace Philip, Tyrese Bartholomew, Ja’Kory Ester, Marquell Bergeron, Daniel Jupiter and Ke’Shawn Coleman, all of St. James; Landon Brignac, Hunter Becnel, John Christian Hildenbrand and Holden Tabor, all of E.D. White Catholic; and D’Wayne Winfield of Lutcher.