Sheriff distributes funds raised by baseball league

St. Mary Parish Sheriff Scott Anslum recently presented checks to middle school baseball coaches.

The funds were raised at St. Mary Sheriff's League baseball games during the season. The money will be used by the schools to purchase sports equipment.

“I will always be a supporter of youth athletics and other youth programs," Anslum said.

"Throughout my law enforcement career, I’ve seen firsthand what can happen to kids when they get bored. There is no question in my mind about the positive impact these programs have on our children.”

The Sheriff's League program opened its first season in 2014, reintroducing recreational youth baseball to 13- to 15-year-old boys in Franklin, before expanding throughout the parish.

“What I’ve seen in the last few years is impressive," said Mike Ortiz, athletic director for St. Mary Parish schools.

"The effect of the support from parents and the community can be seen clearly in the kids. The level of competition is increasing every year.”