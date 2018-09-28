Central Catholic breaks up a Lafayette Christian Academy pass in Friday's game at Lafayette. LCA was a 48-0 winner over the Morgan City school.

The Daily Review/Bill Decker

Sept. 28 prep football scores

Fri, 09/28/2018 - 10:03pm

Friday's Scores

By The Associated Press

PREP FOOTBALL=

Acadiana 50, Barbe 21

Adams Christian, Miss. 14, Silliman 13

Albany 28, Sci Academy 0

Alexandria 45, Jena 12

Ascension Catholic 46, Covenant Christian Academy 6

Ascension Christian School 39, Fisher 7

Assumption 21, South Terrebonne 7

Basile 29, Merryville 13

Bastrop 58, Holy Savior Menard 0

Baton Rouge Catholic 34, Teurlings Catholic 14

Berwick 38, Ascension Episcopal 24

Bowling Green 21, Central Private 6

Breaux Bridge 28, Natchitoches Central 7

Calvary Baptist Academy 37, Sterlington 20

Cecilia 26, McKinley 0

Cedar Creek 38, Tensas 16

Church Point 22, Eunice 20

Country Day 63, Madison 8

Crowley 32, Northwest 28

DeRidder 55, Pickering 0

Destrehan 49, Thibodaux 10

Dunham 50, The Church Academy 0

E.D. White 41, Morgan City 0

Evangel Christian Academy 49, Haughton 19

Ferriday 36, General Trass (Lake Providence) 0

Fontainebleau 27, Northshore 7

Glenbrook 27, Union Aca., Miss. 14

Green Oaks 41, Plain Dealing 0

Gueydan 27, Hanson Memorial 6

Haynesville 58, Arcadia 24

Homer 59, Ringgold 0

Huntington 28, Bossier 8

Iota 37, Mamou 0

Iowa 13, Westlake 12

Jonesboro-Hodge 56, Lincoln Preparatory School 6

Karr 56, Lake Area New Tech Early College 0

Kinder 35, DeQuincy 6

LaSalle 50, St. Mary's 21

Lafayette Christian Academy 48, Central Catholic 0

Lake Arthur 48, East Beauregard 22

Lake Charles College Prep 27, St. Louis 18

Lakeshore 49, KIPP Renaissance 13

Leesville 41, Rayne 26

Live Oak 31, Denham Springs 27

Logansport 31, Montgomery 12

Loyola College Prep 35, North Caddo 6

Lutcher 34, Dutchtown 6

Mansfield 36, Lakeview 6

Many 52, Carroll 0

Marksville 28, Abbeville 14

New Iberia 30, LaGrange 22

Newman 52, Lusher Charter 0

North DeSoto 21, Woodlawn (SH) 0

North Webster 26, Southwood 0

Notre Dame 20, Kaplan 6

Oak Forest 35, Presbyterian Christian, Miss. 7

Oak Grove 34, St. Frederick Catholic 0

Oakdale 33, Ville Platte 6

Oberlin 22, Grand Lake 3

Ouachita Parish 42, Plaquemine 14

Parkway 23, Airline 21

Pearl River 37, Haynes Academy 7

Pineville 48, Tioga 35

Prairie View 40, Christian Collegiate, Miss. 18

Red River 34, Richwood 6

Riverfield 40, Park Place Christian Academy, Miss. 14

Rosepine 44, North Central 6

Ruston 48, West Ouachita 21

Saint Paul's 16, Hammond 8

Sam Houston 35, Comeaux 8

Shreveport Northwood 28, Benton 27

Slaughter 42, Westminster Christian 7

Slidell 34, Covington 14

Southern Lab 32, Parkview Baptist 22

St. Edmund Catholic 31, South Cameron 0

St. Thomas More 56, Franklinton 21

Sulphur 21, Lafayette 14

Terrebonne 41, Hahnville 0

Vandebilt Catholic 27, South Lafourche 0

Vidalia 8, Rayville 0

Vinton 46, Beau Chene 7

Walker 50, Scotlandville 22

Welsh 41, Erath 12

West Monroe 29, Neville 14

Westgate 47, Patterson 22

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

