Scholar athletes at Central Catholic

Tue, 01/19/2021 - 11:38am

Submitted Photo/Central Catholic
The Acadiana Christian School Athletic Association Football League recognized junior high football players for their academic performance in the classroom and leadership on the field. Central Catholic’s fifth- and sixth-grade Leadership Award winner was JP McCleary and Highest GPA winner was Xailen Hebert. Its seventh- and eighth- grade Leadership winner was Austin Cornes and Highest GPA winner was Benjamin Case. From left are Central Catholic Junior High football coach Tyler Jensen, McCleary, Hebert, Cornes and Case.

