Pulling ahead at Patterson

Mon, 09/11/2017 - 10:27am Anonymous

The Daily Review/Diane Miller Fears
The first-place men’s tandem team passes the women’s first-place tandem team during the inaugural Tour Du Teche Lower Atchafalaya River Sprint held Saturday out of Patterson’s Morey Park. Six-mile races for kayaks and canoes were held for prize money, and two-mile races were also available for medals. For the women, Beth Felterman of Patterson and Jill Tamporello of Berwick took home the $500 first-place prize. For the men, the first-place money went to Brad Pennington of Houston and Andrew Korompay of Kingwood, Texas.

