Patterson makes progress in loss to South Terrebonne

The Patterson Lumberjacks made big strides on offense from week 1 to week 2 in its 55-34 loss to South Terrebonne at Patterson Wednesday.

However, miscues plagued the squad Wednesday.

South Terrebonne (1-1) converted an interception and two blocked punts — one returned for a touchdown — into points to pull away in the second quarter from what started out as a shootout between the two teams Wednesday.

South Terrebonne led 21-13 after a quarter, 45-13 at halftime and 48-26 after three quarters.

Offensively, the Lumberjacks totaled 442 yards on the night (330 passing and 112 rushing).

“They found a way to move the ball consistently,” Patterson coach Zach Lochard said. “We got a lot of explosive plays. Our offensive line really, really improved. They were very much more assignment sound this game, and we’re going to continue to build on that.”

Caylon Davis started his first game of the season at quarterback and completed 10 of 23 passes for 255 yards with two touchdowns and three interceptions. He also rushed for 29 yards and another score.

Darion Robertson had 69 yards rushing and a score for Patterson, while Louis Jones caught two passes for 111 yards and a touchdown, Dillon Gunner had five receptions for 101 yards and a score, and Howard Kinchen had two receptions for 61 yards and a TD.

Berwick vs. Rayne

The Berwick Panthers fell on the road to Rayne 42-21 Wednesday evening.

Look for more on the game online and in Monday’s edition. Meanwhile, Central Catholic’s game at Beekman Charter in Bastrop, scheduled for Thursday, was canceled, while Morgan City’s contest against Hanson Memorial was rescheduled for Monday at 2 p.m. in Morgan City.