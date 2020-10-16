Article Image Alt Text

Patterson homecoming proclaimed

Fri, 10/16/2020 - 11:13am

A proclamation was signed at Patterson High School declaring this week as the school’s homecoming week. Patterson Mayor Pro Tem Travis Darnell signed the proclamation. The Lumberjacks will host Morgan City Friday for their homecoming game. Seated are Emily Harris, Randalyn Paul, Principal Lane Larive, Darnell, Logan Gore and Mallory Mendoza. On the second row are Alexis Bernadou, Hayden Adams, Aarolyn Hartman, De’Asha Williams, Josiah Fields, Jadon Hawkins, Reagan Lindsey, Kylia Gregory, Katelyn Fabre and Chelsea Loredo. On the back row are Dalton Cooper, Kaden Samuels, Joseph Larson, Patrick Bazile, Jose Rivera, Kylan Griffin, Dylan Fabre, Michael Brown and Randan Paul. (Submitted Photo/Courtesy of Wade Gussman Photography)

ST. MARY NOW & FRANKLIN BANNER-TRIBUNE

Franklin Banner-Tribune
P.O. Box 566, Franklin, LA 70538
Phone: 337-828-3706
Fax: 337-828-2874

Morgan City Daily Review
P.O. Box 948, Morgan City, LA 70381
Phone: 985-384-8370
Fax: 985-384-4255

St Mary Now Copyright  © 2020