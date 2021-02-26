Patterson, CCHS head into basketball playoffs

Two Tri-City area boys basketball teams qualified for the postseason when brackets were released Monday.

Central Catholic is the No. 6 seed in Division IV, while Patterson is Class 3A’s No. 9 seed.

Patterson will host No. 24 Frederick Douglass Friday at 7 p.m.

Central Catholic will begin the postseason at home Tuesday in the regional round when it hosts No. 11 Sacred Heart at 6 p.m. There is no bi-district round among teams in select brackets.

Patterson vs.

Frederick Douglass

The Patterson Lumb-erjacks will begin the Class 3A postseason at home Friday when they host the Frederick Douglass Bobcats from New Orleans.

Frederick Douglass lost its regular-season finale to McDonogh No. 35 48-44.

The Bobcats are 14-6 overall and finished 2-0 in District

Their wins are against the following: Warren Easton, Sci Academy (twice), Riverdale, Sarah T. Reed, John F. Kennedy, New Orleans Military & Maritime, West St. John, John Ehret, Cohen College Prep, L.W. Higgins, Ben Franklin, N.O. Charter Science and Math and M.L. King Charter.

Meanwhile, Patterson has won four straight, most recently defeating Lutcher 47-41.

The squad’s last loss was a 59-55 loss to East St. John Feb. 4.

Patterson is 21-8 overall and finished 6-2 in District 9-3A action.

Their wins this season have come against Rayne, Westgate (twice), Barbe, West St. Mary, Morgan City (twice), South Terrebonne, Carencro, Abbeville, Terrebonne, J.S. Clark Leadership Academy, Opelousas, Lafayette, Berwick (twice), Franklin, St. James (twice), Donaldsonville and Lutcher.

The Opelousas win, according to The Acadiana Advocate, came after the Tigers were forced to forfeit all of their wins and removed from the playoffs.

MCHS, Berwick

seasons

conclude

Morgan City and Berwick High schools concluded their basketball seasons recently, both missing the postseason.

Morgan City finished the season 9-23 overall and a 2-8 record in District 8-4A action.

The Tigers finished the season with a five-game losing streak.

Morgan City’s wins this season were against Jeanerette, Centerville (twice), David Thibodaux, Berwick, Houma Chris-tian, Comeaux, South Terrebonne and Vandebilt Catholic.

Berwick finished the season with a 0-20 mark. The Panthers were 0-8 in District 9-3A.

Girls basketball

season ends

The local high school girls basketball season came to a close with Central Catholic and Berwick falling in their playoff openers.

Monday, Central Catholic, Division IV’s No. 15 seed, fell in New Iberia to District 7-1A foe and No. 2 seed Highland Baptist 60-33.

Highland took an 18-8 lead after the first quarter and extended its advantage to 33-14 at halftime. The squad led Central Catholic 45-24 after three quarters.

Laurielle Bias led Central Catholic with 12 points. Other Central Catholic scorers were as follows: Bri’Yannah Johnson, eight; Jade Oliney, seven; Ire’yanna Young, four; and Angel Geason, two.

Central Catholic finishes its season with a 5-11 mark.

On Feb. 18, No. 31 Berwick fell in the bi-district round of the Class 3A playoffs at No. 2 Albany 80-39.

Lay Bertrand led Berwick with 23 points. Other scorers were Sam Kinchen, eight; Bronwyn Colbert, five; and Ashlynn Fitter, three.

The playoff appearance was the first for the Lady Panthers since the 2006 season.

Berwick finishes its season with a 13-10 record.