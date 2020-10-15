Patterson, Berwick ready for homecoming games

Two homecoming games are set for Friday night football in the Tri-City area as Patterson will host Morgan City, while Berwick will welcome Cohen College Prep.

Below are previews of the action:

Patterson vs.

Morgan City

When Patterson hosts Morgan City for homecoming Friday, both teams will be looking for their first win of the season.

Patterson coach Zach Lochard said the Lumberjacks (0-2) have been preparing for the Tigers while also working on improving, too.

“They’ve got some very talented players,” Lochard said of Morgan City. “They got a lot of skill and athleticism. So we’re very excited to get on the field Friday night and put forth our best effort.”

Meanwhile, Morgan City coach Chris Stroud said, “Always looking forward to a Patterson rivalry. It’s always a tough battle for us, but this week, especially with them coming off a couple of tough losses and us coming off a big loss with a few injuries, it’s going to be a tough game for us. They’ve got great speed and talent, but our kids are going to suit up ready to play.”

Berwick vs. Cohen

The Berwick Panthers also will be looking for their first win of the season when they host Cohen College Prep Friday.

Friday night’s contest will be the home opener for the Panthers (0-2).

Cohen (0-1) runs a spread offense, while on defense, the squad runs a 3-3 stack.

“They’re athletic,” Berwick coach Mike Walker said. “They don’t have a whole lot of numbers. I think they have 35 deep on the roster, but they’ve got just enough athletes to where if we don’t play like we’re capable of playing, they can make things interesting for sure.”