Patterson, Berwick fall in Thursday games

The Tri-City area was winless in Thursday night football action, including Patterson falling in a heartbreaker.

The Lumberjacks fell to Lutcher 37-35 on the road, while Berwick fell at home to Abbeville 45-14.

Patterson

vs. Lutcher

The Patterson Lumberjacks went toe-to-toe with the Lutcher Bulldogs and came up just short of the upset victory.

While Patterson and Lutcher were tied at 14 at halftime in their District 9-3A contest, the Lumberjacks outscored the Bulldogs 14-7 in the third period to take a 28-21 lead heading into the final period.

In the fourth quarter, however, Lutcher (4-3 overall, 2-2 in district) outscored Patterson 16-7 for the victory.

After tying the score at 28 in the fourth period, Lutcher took a 35-28 lead with 2:17 remaining. It extended its lead to 37-28 with 1:26 left on the clock via a safety.

However, the Lumberjacks (2-6, 1-4) were not finished as Patterson recovered an onside kick and scored a touchdown with 29 seconds left to cut its deficit to 37-35.

The Bulldogs, though, would allow the Lumberjacks to get no closer for the victory.

Berwick

vs. Abbeville

The Berwick Panthers never led as they fell to Abbeville 45-14 in nondistrict action in Berwick.

Abbeville led 6-0 after a quarter, took a 22-6 lead into halftime and led 38-6 after three quarters.

While Abbeville extended its lead to as much as 45-6 with a score almost a minute into the fourth quarter, Berwick later scored its final touchdown on a Cru Bella 11-yard pass to Kaeden Thomas with 2:54 remaining in the game. Bella completed a two-point conversion pass to Thomas for the final margin.

Abbeville (3-4) jumped out to a 22-0 lead before Berwick (1-7) scored its first touchdown on a two-play drive on its final possession of the first half.

After Bella completed a 2-yard pass to Thomas and got help from a 15-yard roughing the passer penalty, Bella connected with Jayden Milton on a pass that the running back turned into a 53-yard touchdown with 1:05 remaining in the first half. Berwick’s two-point conversion try was no good, and Abbeville led 22-6.

For the game, Bella completed 14 of 28 passes for 217 yards with two touchdowns.

Thomas was his top receiver with 6 catches for 94 yards and 1 touchdown, while Milton had three receptions for 56 yards and a score. Zack Gonzales added four catches for 53 yards.

Milton led the Panthers’ run game with 12 carries for 53 yards.

Berwick had 253 yards of offense (217 passing and 36 rushing), while Abbeville had 378 yards of offense (303 rushing and 75 passing).