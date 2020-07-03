Pandemic changes CCHS star's college destination

Central Catholic High School standout running back Davidyione Bias was supposed to be going to McNeese State University to continue his football career.

However, Central Catholic Coach Tommy Minton said because the COVID-19 pandemic canceled ACT tests and he was unable to get the one point he was lacking, he will head to Southern University of Shreveport, a school that already had been recruiting him.

“He made a good choice,” Minton said. “I think he’s going to do well there, and it’s going to lead to him being able to get some bigger opportunities after his time there is up. I really think his best football’s ahead of him, because he’s so young.

"He’s going to report to college at 17. He doesn’t turn 18 until the end of September.”

At Southern University of Shreveport, Minton said Bias will be a part of the first Louisiana junior college to ever play football.

Bias is projected as a running back in college.

“It means a lot, because it’s going to create a lot of opportunities for me in the future,” Bias said of being able to continue his football career.

In 2019, Bias rushed 193 times for 1,221 yards and 18 touchdowns. He earned first-team All-District 8-1A honors, and he was an honorable mention Louisiana Coaches Association Class 1A All-State selection.

“He’s been a playmaker for us since his freshman year, and we actually even used him as a quarterback in quarterback run-game stuff as a sophomore some,” Minton said.

As he enters college, Bias has several things he wants to improve upon.

“I just want to improve physically and mentally, and I want to get a lot faster and stronger,” he said.

Bias said he also will be looking to take advantage of his time in Shreveport, including academically, to open new doors for himself.