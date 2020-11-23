The Atchafalaya at Idlewild Photo
Horace Hebert made a hole-in-one on No. 15 at The Atchafalaya at Idlewild near Patterson Oct. 30. He used a 6 iron for the 150-yard shot. His playing partner was Ronnie Mire.
The Atchafalaya at Idlewild Photo
Glenn Jumonville made an ace on Nov. 4 at The Atchafalaya at Idlewild near Patterson. Jumonville connected on the hole-in-one on hole No. 11 from 152 yards away using a 6 Hybrid. It was his fifth hole-in-one and second on No. 11. His playing partners were Rudy Sparks, Gippy LaCoste and Ed Selser.
Pair of aces
Two local golfers make holes-in-one at The Atchafalaya at Idlewild