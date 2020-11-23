Article Image Alt Text

Horace Hebert made a hole-in-one on No. 15 at The Atchafalaya at Idlewild near Patterson Oct. 30. He used a 6 iron for the 150-yard shot. His playing partner was Ronnie Mire.

Glenn Jumonville made an ace on Nov. 4 at The Atchafalaya at Idlewild near Patterson. Jumonville connected on the hole-in-one on hole No. 11 from 152 yards away using a 6 Hybrid. It was his fifth hole-in-one and second on No. 11. His playing partners were Rudy Sparks, Gippy LaCoste and Ed Selser.

Pair of aces

Mon, 11/23/2020 - 2:21pm

Two local golfers make holes-in-one at The Atchafalaya at Idlewild

ST. MARY NOW & FRANKLIN BANNER-TRIBUNE

