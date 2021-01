Morgan City places two on All-District football team

Morgan City had two second-team selections to lead its honorees on the All-District 8-4A Football Team.

Both selections were on the defensive side as senior Adrian Garrison was chosen as a defen-sive back, and Hilton Hebert is a lineman.

Morgan City had four players named honorable mention.

Sophomore wide receiver Logan Linston and freshman lineman Ian Carmichael were offensive selections, while a pair of linemen, sophomore Anibal Quinones and junior Jonathan Perou, were named defensive honorees.

The district’s Offensive Most Valuable Player honors were shared by Vandebilt Catholic senior running back Bryden Roundtree and South Terrebonne junior quarterback Christian Arceneaux.

Vandebilt Catholic junior linebacker Andrew Villavaso earned the district’s Defensive Most Valuable Player award.

Vandebilt Catholic’s Lance Ledet is the district’s Coach of the Year.

Below is the complete All-District Team

First-Team Offense

Jackson Autin, South Lafourche, tight end, Jr.; Royal Williams, Ellender, wide receiver, So.; Hayes Thompson, Vandebilt Catholic, wide receiver, Sr.; Jaden Tyler, Assumption, wide receiver, Sr.; Zarontay Smith, Ellender, offensive line, So.; James Thompson Jr., VC, offensive line, Sr.; Kendall Walker, SL, offensive line, Sr.; Cru Blanchard, AHS, offensive line, Sr.; Brady Picou, South Terrebonne, offensive line, Sr.; Bryden Roundtree, VC, running back, Sr.; Ja’Keice Gilton, AHS, running back, Jr.; Colby Chelette, ST, running back, Sr.; Christian Arceneaux, ST, quarterback, Jr.; Shea Pitre, ST, kicker, Jr.; O’ryan James, Ellender, return specialist, Jr.; Hunter Porche, VC, athlete, Sr.; Ryan Williams, Ellender, athlete, Jr.

First-Team Defense

Laine Trosclair, Ellender, defensive line, Jr.; Alex Villavaso, VC, defensive line, Jr.; Mason Fernandez, AHS, defensive line, Sr.; Jamil Joseph, AHS, defensive line, Jr.; Andrew Villavaso, VC, linebacker, Jr.; Hunter Condley, SL, linebacker, Jr.; Tyjai Jones, AHS, linebacker, So.; Landon Aucoin, ST, linebacker, So.; Tremond Converse, Ellender, defensive back, Sr.; Landon Rogers, VC, defensive back, Jr.; Shae Thibodeaux, AHS, defensive back, Sr.; Dayne Robichaux, ST, defensive back, So.; Jordan Sewell, Ellender, Sr., punter; Sean Diebold, VC, flex, Sr.; and Shea Pitre, ST, punter, Jr.

Offensive MVP: Bryden Roundtree, VC, running back, Sr.; and Christian Arceneaux, ST, quarterback, Jr.

Defensive MVP: An-drew Villavaso, VC, defensive line, Jr.

Coach of the Year: Lance Ledet, VC.

2nd Team Offense

Jayce Pellegrin, ST, tight end, Sr.; O’ryan James, Ellender, wide receiver, Jr.; Brody Pitre, SL, wide receiver, Jr.; Kaden Chauvin, ST, wide receiver, Sr.; Wendell Howard, Ellender, offensive line, Sr.; Seth Trahan, VC, offensive line, Sr.; Cullen LeBlanc, SL, offensive line, Jr.; Sidney Landry, AHS, offensive line, Sr.; Dakota Collier, ST, offensive line, Jr.; Tyshaun Hester, Ellender, running back, Sr.; Braxton Pitre, SL, running back, Sr.; Derin Doucet, SL, run-ning back, Jr.; Javon Ricks, ST, running back, So.; Patrick Gisclair, SL, quarterback, Jr.; Dakotah Purvis, VC, kicker, Jr.; Royal Williams, Ellender, return specialist, So.; Brance Wunstell, ST, offensive line, Jr.

Second Team Defense

Hunter Laumann, Ellender, defensive line, Jr.; Hayden Klingman, VC, defensive line, Jr.; Elias Coronado, SL, defensive line, Jr.; Hilton Hebert, Morgan City, defensive line, So.; Daviante Scott, Ellender, linebacker, So.; Sean Diebold, VC, linebacker, Sr.; Wes Allemand, SL, line-backer, Jr.; Reece Toups, SL, linebacker, Sr.; Jarius Bridges, AHS, linebacker, Sr.; Preston Bourda, Ellender, defensive back, Jr.; Matthew Kappel, VC, defensive back, Sr.; Adrian Garrison, MCHS, Sr.; Henry Lirette, ST, defensive back, So.; and Nate Aucoin, SL, flex, Sr.

Honorable Mention

Ross Ryan, VC, tight end, Sr.; Jayden Goudy, AHS, tight end, So.; Tamaj Vergin, Ellender, wide receiver, So.; Jean-Luc Lapeyre, VC, wide receiver, Jr.; Dylan Pregeant, SL, wide receiver, Jr.; Logan Linston, MCHS, wide receiver, So.; D’Ante Davis, AHS, wide receiver, Jr.; Hunter Matherne, VC, offensive line, Sr.; Jacob Rhodes, VC, offensive line, Sr.; Ian Carmichael, MCHS, offensive line, Fr.; Kevin Brunet, ST, offensive line, So.; Tyler Gibson, AHS, offensive line, Sr.; Ryan Williams, Ellender, quarterback, Jr.; Dominic Archila, VC, quarterback, Jr.; Sage Rivere, AHS, quarterback, Jr.; Jordan Sewell, Ellender, kicker, Sr.; Peyton Nunnally, VC, defensive line, Jr.; Cyrus Guilbeau, SL, defensive line, Jr.; Anibal Quinones, MCHS, defensive line, So.; Jonathan Perou, MCHS, defensive line, Jr.; Jarien Joseph, AHS, defensive line, So.; Luke Naquin, ST, defensive line, Sr.; Ian Marmande, VC, defensive line, Sr.; Christian LeCompte, VC, linebacker, Sr.; Nate Aucoin, SL, linebacker, Sr.; Jackson Martin, ST, linebacker, So.; Armaj Harvey, Ellender, defensive back, Sr.; Kodi Smith, Ellender, defensive back, So.; Josh Rotolo, VC, defensive back, Jr.; Trey Randazzo, SL, defensive back, Sr.; Francois Terrebonne, SL, defensive back, Sr.; Joe Pierce, SL, defensive back, Sr.; Laron Truehill, AHS, defensive back, Sr.