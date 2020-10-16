Morgan City High gets volleyball win over Berwick

Staff Report

The Morgan City Lady Tigers defeated Berwick in four games in both teams’ District 8-III volleyball opener Tuesday in Berwick.

Morgan City won the first two sets by identical scores of 25-22, but Berwick won the third set 27-25. Morgan City won set four 26-24 to take the match.

Mary Vincent and Brynn Stephens led Morgan City, ranked No. 9 in the latest unofficial Louisiana High School Athletic Association Division III power rankings. Vincent had three kills, 14 digs and 25 assists, while Stephens recorded four aces, two assists and 31 digs. Other top Morgan City contributors were as follows: Haylie Crappell, two aces, eight kills, one block assist, one assist and 23 digs; Sarah Daniels, nine kills and three blocks; Faith Bailey, two aces, eight kills, three assists and 10 digs; Mariah Pleasant, one ace, eight kills, two block assists and three digs; and Hailey Denning, two aces, one assist and 11 digs.

No stats were availa-ble for Berwick, ranked No. 25 in the Division III power rankings.

In junior varsity action, Morgan City won 2-0 (25-15 and 25-19), while in a limited freshman match, Morgan City won two games by scores of 25-19 and 19-10.

Morgan City (9-5 overall, 1-0 in district) and Berwick (1-7, 0-1) both will hit the court again Thursday for district play. Morgan City will travel to face E.D. White, Division III’s top-ranked squad, and Berwick will host Lutcher, which is ranked No. 8.

CCHS defeats

University Lab

The Central Catholic Lady Eagles defeated University Lab 3-1 (25-11, 24-26, 25-21 and 25-21) in nondistrict action in Morgan City Tuesday.

The Lady Eagles, ranked No. 15 in the latest Division V power rankings, had 16 aces in the win.

Katie Luc and Madi-son Landry led the Lady Eagles. Luc had one kill, 21 assists, two aces and two digs, while Landry recorded eight kills, three aces, seven digs, one solo block and one block assist. Other top Central Catholic contributors were as follows: Haley Fontenot, eight kills and two digs; Charlotte Callais, three aces, two assists and 15 digs; Emily Lipari, one ace and 12 digs; Lucy Hamer, nine assists, two aces and four digs; Kamille Lightfoot, six kills, three aces, one solo block and one block assist; and Kennedy Grizzaffi, four kills, one assist, two aces, two solo blocks and two block assists.

On Oct. 7, Central Catholic swept Houma Christian 25-11, 25-15 and 25-14 in Morgan City.

Central Catholic had 17 aces in the win.

Luc and Fontenot led Central Catholic. Luc had 13 assists, four aces and one dig, while Fontenot recorded seven kills and three digs. Other top Central Catholic contributors were as follows: Callais, four aces and 14 digs; Bri’yannah Johnson, five kills; Hamer, eight assists, five aces and one dig; Lightfoot, two kills, three aces, one solo block and two block assists; and Lipari, six digs

Central Catholic (6-7, 1-0) will return to action Thursday when it travels to face Episcopal School of Acadiana in District 2-V play.

Patterson falls to Notre Dame

The Patterson Lum-berjills fell in straight sets to Notre Dame Tuesday in District 2-IV play at Patterson.

Patterson, ranked No. 28 in the Division IV power rankings, fell by scores of 25-7, 25-10 and 25-8 to Notre Dame, ranked No. 4.

Monday, Patterson defeated Franklin in straight sets by scores of 25-19, 25-15 and 25-15 at Patterson.

No individual stats were submitted from either game.

Patterson (3-5, 0-3) will return to action Oct. 19 when it travels to face Franklin in league play.