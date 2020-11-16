Morgan City, Berwick drop games in Friday action

Morgan City and Berwick each fell in a big way in district football contests Friday night, with Morgan City falling at home and Berwick on the road.

Morgan City fell 73-8 to South Terrebonne in District 8-4A action, while Berwick fell on the road to E.D. White 35-0 in District 9-3A play.

Below are recaps of the action.

Morgan City vs.

South Terrebonne

South Terrebonne eased past Morgan City as the Gators scored nine offensive touchdowns, one on defense, and benefitted from two safeties in the win.

The Gators led 30-0 after a quarter, 60-8 at halftime and 66-8 after three quarters.

Morgan City’s lone touchdown came just before halftime as Adrian Garrison scored on an 81-yard run with 1:24 remaining in the half. Ethan Blanco completed a 2-point conversion pass to Drew Miller.

Garrison led Morgan City’s offense as he rushed four times for 117 yards and a score and completed 2 of 7 passes for 15 yards with three interceptions.

Charlie Wells had an 8-yard reception, while Hilton Hebert had a 7-yard catch for Morgan City.

The Tigers had 73 yard of offense (58 rushing and 15 passing), but bad snaps negated a large chunk of their rushing total.

South Terrebonne totaled 437 yards of offense (321 rushing and 116 passing).

Morgan City will conclude its season Friday with a district matchup at Vandebilt Catholic.

Berwick vs.

E.D. White

E.D. White raced out to a 35-0 first-half lead en route to the District 9-3A victory against Berwick in Thibodaux Friday.

Berwick had 171 yards of offense (132 rushing and 39 passing).

Jayden Milton led the Panthers’ run and receiving game. He had 24 carries for 89 yards, while he caught 2 passes for 19 yards.

Cru Bella completed 5 of 15 passes for 39 yards with two interceptions and rushed five times for 22 yards.

Berwick will conclude its season Thursday when it hosts Abbeville in nondistrict action.

This story was edited to correct the first paragraph of the Berwick-E.D. White report. E.D. White is the team that jumped to a big lead.