In memory of Gerald Gatlin

Thu, 05/17/2018 - 11:27am Anonymous

A donation of new golf bags was given to the Central Catholic High School golf team in memory of Gerald Gatlin through the donations to The First Annual Gerald Gatlin Memorial Tournament last year. Gatlin was a PGA golfer and was the owner of Royal Golf Course in Slidell. Making the donation to the team is his wife, Pat Gatlin, and daughter Stephanie Gatlin Lind. CCHS golf team members are Wade Crappell, Andrew Duval, Madalyn Land-ry, Michael Scott Wise, Madison Theriot, Ben Harrington and Christopher Templet.

