LHSAA statement on winter and spring sports

A statement from the Louisiana High School Activities Association:

The LHSAA will adhere to the Louisiana Governor’s 30 day closure of the K-12 public schools by postponing remaining Winter and Spring athletic events to include, but not limited to Powerlifting, Bowling, and Bass Fishing State Championships. The LHSAA Executive Committee will meet April 7th and 8th at its regularly scheduled meeting to discuss the LHSAA’s direction after the April 13th mandate by the Governor of Louisiana.

Scheduling and participating in practices during the mandated time period (from March 16th to April 13th) will be left to the discretion of the administration and/or LEA of the schools involved. We will continue to monitor the situation and we encourage each member school to consult with their local health department and medical professionals to help with these decisions.

We realize that the situation is rapidly evolving and events around the country are influencing what discretion can or cannot be given to administrators or LEA. Please continue to review key planning considerations for events should you decide to allow regular season play this weekend and then after the April 13th mandate. If you plan to continue with regular schedule play through this weekend please adhere to the Governor’s restrictions limiting crowd capacity.

Key Planning Considerations for Athletic Events:

These are best practices schools should consider when preparing to host an athletic/activity event:

 Emphasize that participants, staff and spectators should stay away from the event if they feel unwell (have fever and cough).

 Prioritize that all frequently touched surfaces throughout the venue are properly cleaned prior to the event with approved disinfectants and that adequate cleaning supplies are available for use during the event.