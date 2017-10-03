Lajaunie wins football contest

Donald Lajaunie of Morgan City was the winner in last week’s Daily Review football contest.

Lajaunie picked 10 of 11 correct winners for high school, college and pro games. Five entrants tied for second place by missing two games each. Four of them picked the correct winner in the tie-breaker game, the Saints-Dolphins contest. Francis Sweet of Berwick came closest to the final score: New Orleans 20, Miami 0. So Sweet won second place.

This week’s contest form is on Page 3.