Justify wins Kentucky Derby; My Boy Jack is fifth

My Boy Jack, the horse of which Berwick's Janice LeBlanc is part owner, finished fifth in Saturday's Kentucky Derby. The winner was the favorite, Justify, which went off at 3-1 and became the first Derby winner since the 188s to have gone unraced as a 2-year-old.

Justify ran 1¼ miles in 2:04.20. He paid $7.80, $6 and $4.40.

Good Magic returned $9.20 and $6.60, while Audible was another head back in third and paid $5.80 to show.

Instilled Regard, an 85-1 shot, was fourth, followed by My Boy Jack, Bravazo and Hofburg. Lone Sailor was eighth, followed by Vino Rosso, Solomini, Firenze Fire, Bolt d'Oro, Flameaway, Enticed, Promises Fulfilled, Free Drop Billy, Noble Indy, Combatant and Magnum Moon. Mendelssohn, trying to become the first Europe-based horse to win the Derby, finished last, beaten by 73¼ lengths.

EARLIER STORY

The early Kentucky Derby bettors are putting some serious jack on My Boy Jack.

The 3-year-old, one of the owners of which is Janice LeBlanc of Berwick, was a longshot of anywhere from 30-1 to 15-1 at midweek.

NBC's Derby Day coverage Saturday said My Boy Jack was a favorite of bettors earlier in the day at Louisville's Churchill Downs. The odds on the West Point Thoroughbreds horse dropped to 5-1.

Justify, which has only three starts and ran no races as a 2-year-old, is the consensus favorite at 7-2. The track at Churchill Downs is rated as sloppy.

My Boy Jack has attracted some publicity as a longshot choice. The winner of the Lexington Stakes earlier this year, My Boy Jack has a history of hanging back and finishing fast.